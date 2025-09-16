Circular asking students to make birthday cards for PM sparks controversy

NEW DELHI: A circular issued by a Delhi Public School has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism from parents and the public. The circular instructed parents and students to prepare greeting cards, e-cards, or short video messages in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

The school directed participants to highlight any initiative or reform introduced by the Prime Minister that has brought a significant change to the nation. Critics have condemned the move as ‘inappropriate’ and a form of political propaganda being forced upon students under the guise of educational activities.

Dr Prisha Sargam, one of the parents, tweeted, “Schools are meant for children’s learning, not for celebrating politicians’ birthdays. Forcing students and parents to make cards for Modi’s 75th isn’t education—it’s propaganda.”

A public interest lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, posted, “DPS schools’ sycophancy is unlimited. Is it under government pressure to force children to celebrate Modi’s birthday?”

The circular specified that contributions could be in form of a physical card, an e-card using provided templates, or a video message and asked participants to upload their contributions by September 15.

As the post gained traction, several education activists and opposition leaders called for a clear distinction between politics and education, demanding that schools focus on academic learning without political imposition. The school administration has not yet issued a statement responding to the backlash.

The incident has reignited the debate over the role of political influence in educational institutions and the autonomy of schools in shaping their academic environment.