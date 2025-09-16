Delhi's sex ratio declines below national average to 920 females per 1,000 males

NEW DELHI: In a worrying trend, the sex ratio in the capital has declined to 920 females per 1,000 males in 2024 as compared to 922 in 2023, according to an annual report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi brought out for the year 2024 by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Office of Chief Registrar (Births & Deaths) of the Delhi government.

Delhi’s sex ratio is currently below the national average of 940 females per 1,000 males, as reported in the latest census. As per International practice, the sex ratio is worked out as the number of male births per 100 female births. A sex ratio of around 105 males per 100 females is considered an acceptable level, it said.

Officials noted that Delhi lacks a clinical establishment act under which pathological labs are registered. This statistic is more than just a number; it reflects a deeply ingrained preference for male children, often resulting in sex-selective abortions. The declining sex ratio has long-term societal implications, from skewed demographics to increased gender-based violence and discrimination.

The total number of births registered during 2024 was 3,06,459 as against 3,15,087 during 2023. Average number of births per day in Delhi worked out to 837 in 2024 as against 863 in 2023. The birth rate in Delhi was worked out to be 14 per 1000 of population during 2024, as against 14.66 in 2023.

The death rate per thousand of population in 2024 rose to 6.37 as against 6.16 a year ago, said the recently released report. In a positive sign, the infant mortality and maternal mortality rates declined in 2024, though only marginally.

The infant mortality rate per thousand live births was 22.40 during 2024, as against 23.61 during 2023. Maternal mortality rate per thousand live births was 0.44 in 2024, while it was 0.45 in 2023. The average number of births per day in Delhi was worked out to be 837 in 2024, with a total of 3,06,459 births registered during the year.

Birth and death registration

Delhi is among the few States/ UTs which have achieved 100% level of birth and death registration. Apart from Delhi, this list includes Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Puducherry