EC orders nationwide elector mapping ahead of special roll revision; sets 2002 as base year for Delhi

NEW DELHI: In preparation for a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, election authorities in states and Union Territories have been directed to begin mapping electors from past special revisions with the current electoral list of 2025.

Officials said the last date will be treated as the qualifying date for this exercise, which in Delhi has now been revised to January 2002, replacing the earlier date of March 16, 2008.

Documents accessed by this newspaper confirmed the development.

"The Commission has ordered Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to be undertaken in all the States and UTS. Further, it is informed the Commission has directed that mapping of electors of the electoral roll-2002 should be done vis-a-vis year 2025. This has already been communicated to all the districts with the direction to complete the exercise of mapping of electors by 26.09.2025 without fail," a letter issued to District Election Officers issued on Tuesday read.

"This is a very crucial exercise as a preparatory part of the SIR," another document highlighting minutes of a meeting held last week emphasised.

However, officials declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the change. When asked for clarification on the date change, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz declined to comment, only stating that an official response would be issued soon. “We will soon issue a statement answering your queries regarding the exercise (SIR),” she said.

Top officials claimed that the mapping will help ensure that names are not duplicated and that electors are accurately verified before the revision process begins.