Ginger: The Spice Rack’s Secret Weapon for Lazy Gardeners

Ever wondered why every self-respecting plant professional, from your ancient neighbour to the recent plant guru and me, always sneak ginger (Zingiber officinale) somewhere in the garden? It’s because ginger is the original multitasker.

Seriously low effort, seriously good looks

Ginger doesn’t ask for much — just a bit of warmth, well-draining soil, and not too much water or it’ll sulk and rot. If it can survive being forgotten at the bottom of a veggie drawer, it’ll thrive in your garden with the tiniest bit of love. You should grow these post rain, around September.