Delhi

Ginger: The Spice Rack’s Secret Weapon for Lazy Gardeners

Ginger is a multitasker; in the kitchen as well as the gardens
Ginger: The Spice Rack’s Secret Weapon for Lazy Gardeners
Ekta Chaudhary
Updated on
1 min read

Ever wondered why every self-respecting plant professional, from your ancient neighbour to the recent plant guru and me, always sneak ginger (Zingiber officinale) somewhere in the garden? It’s because ginger is the original multitasker.

Seriously low effort, seriously good looks

Ginger doesn’t ask for much — just a bit of warmth, well-draining soil, and not too much water or it’ll sulk and rot. If it can survive being forgotten at the bottom of a veggie drawer, it’ll thrive in your garden with the tiniest bit of love. You should grow these post rain, around September.

Spicy superpower

Not just a flavour booster for your tea or — brag alert — grandma’s chutney, ginger is packed with medicinal mojo. Sore throat? Wobbly tummy? Pop over and nab some from your garden, feeling smug while you do it.

Issues? Nothing a shift can’t fix

If your ginger’s gone mushy, it’s probably waterlogged. During monsoon months, just plonk the pot under a ledge so it’s not swimming. Sun-dried ginger bits can live forever in your kitchen — another pro trick most home chefs hide from you.

Propagation — Grocery store to green glory

Pick the plumpest, “eyed” rhizome, where you sheet a green bulge coming out from the grocery shop — no need for fancy labels.

Aesthetic bonus

Ginger’s lush leaves bring a fresh, tropical vibe to your patio — and make even the plainest kitchen window look lovingly curated.

gardening
home gardening

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com