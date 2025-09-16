Influenza surge in Delhi-NCR; 69% of households report flu symptoms

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon rains recede, Delhi-NCR is battling a sharp spike in viral illnesses. From influenza to H3N2 infections, residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are reporting fevers, coughs, and respiratory issues in large numbers.
According to a LocalCircles survey with over 11,000 responses, 69 per cent of households in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more individuals experiencing Covid/flu/viral fever symptoms. About 37 per cent of respondents said that four or more members of their household were ill, while another 32 per cent reported at least one to three members showing symptoms. Only 25 per cent reported no cases, the survey found.
The September 2025 data shows a significant jump from March 2025, when 54 per cent of households had reported similar viral illnesses. What’s unusual this season is the severity of cases—fevers lasting longer, over-the-counter drugs proving less effective, and more hospitalisations, especially among vulnerable groups. The survey figures suggest that nearly seven in ten families are battling one or more flu-like cases this season.
Doctors have identified the H3N2 influenza A virus as the dominant strain. Unlike typical seasonal flu, which resolves in 5–7 days, recovery from the current outbreak can take up to 10 days. Hospitals are reporting more admissions for pneumonia, bronchitis, and respiratory distress.
“Cases of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus are on the rise. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, and muscle aches. While most cases are mild, individuals with underlying health conditions, such as kidney disease, diabetes, heart problems, or lung disorders, are at a higher risk of developing serious complications like pneumonia or respiratory failure. It is advisable for symptomatic individuals to isolate themselves and wear masks to prevent the spread of infection, especially around those with risk factors,” said Dr Animesh Ray, Additional Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
According to doctors, H3N2 flu is a subtype of influenza A that causes illness mostly during the flu season. The virus mutates frequently, making it difficult to predict which strain will dominate or how severe each season will be. It is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs but can infect people as well.