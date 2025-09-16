Major crackdown on gangs as cops raid 25 locations across Delhi, Haryana; six held

NEW DELHI: Delhi police has conducted raids and search operations at 25 locations in the capital and Haryana in the wee hours of Monday, arresting six criminals with the recovery of arms, cash, and jewellery, officials said.

According to the police, a total of Rs 34.7 lakh and gold jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh have been recovered from the house of the alleged financer of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.

The people detained and arrested belong to the Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, and Vicky Takkar gangs. Six habitual criminals involved in firing/extortion cases have been arrested during the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Eight pistols, 29 live cartridges, three magazines, one bulletproofcar, 14 high-end watches, laptops, iPads, a cash counting machine, and walkie-talkie sets were also recovered.

According to the police, 25 teams, comprising 380 police personnel, conducted simultaneous searches at 19 locations in Delhi and six locations in Haryana. A total of 26 people found at these locations were detained, and six have been arrested for various offences based on the recovery during the raids and searches.

The operation aimed at dismantling the network of gangsters in Dwarka and its adjoining areas. The possibility of a connection with gangsters operating from foreign countries is also being investigated by tracing and checking calls made from the recovered electronic devices.

The arrested people have been identified as Pawan, alias Prince (18), a resident of Haryana; Himanshu, alias Machhi (24); Prashant (32); Rahul Diwakar, alias Manpreet (25); Ankit Dhingra, alias Noni (34); and Parveen, alias Doctor (35), all residents of Delhi.

One sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Pawan, who is a sharpshooter of the Nandu gang. He was previously involved in the highlighted firing cum extortion case of Raj Mandir Store, Pashchim Vihar, and a workshop situated at Chhawla.

Himanshu was nabbed with a country-made pistol and live cartridges. He is the associate of the Vicky Takkar gang and was previously involved in seven cases of attempted murder and arms act cases. Prashant was the sharpshooter of the Nandu gang and had a history of several criminal cases like the other members of the gang.