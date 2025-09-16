Northern Railways gears up for festival rush

NEW DELHI: With the festive season around the corner, the Northern Railways is preparing to better manage the expected passenger surge at New Delhi Railway Station.

A permanent holding area is being constructed at the Ajmeri Gate entrance, close to the metro station, aimed at managing the massive crowd during high-traffic periods like Chhath, Holi, and Diwali.

This move comes in the wake of an increase in stampede cases due to overcrowding. The stampede in the New Delhi Railway Station during Kumbh Mela in February killed 18 and injured 15, leading to widespread confusion mostly resulting from poor crowd management.

The new holding area is designed to keep the crowd away from platforms until the arrival of specific trains, and only those with the tickets will be allowed inside, ensuring that only ticketed passengers gain access at the right time.

“Equipped with modern facilities such as clean washrooms, clear signage, the space will offer comfort to passengers during their wait,” said Deepak, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Delhi Railways.

He also emphasised the urgency of completing the project ahead of the festive rush. “Our goal is to ensure that the work is completed before October,” he said. The plan reflects a growing understanding of the need for systematic crowd control at one of India’s busiest railway hubs.