Three held for armed dacoity of worth Rs 14 lakh in Delhi godown

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for being involved in an armed dacoity of worth Rs 14 lakh in a godown of pan masala dealer in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident was reported on August 31. When police checked the CCTV footage of the area, five people were seen at the spot in a car. Later, police found that the Rashid gang had committed the incident.

Two gang members -- Amir Suhel and Deepak Sharma -- were nabbed on September 10 from Baghpat in UP. On their instance, Momin was also apprehended from Khajuri Chowk in Delhi. Two country-made pistols, one Berretta pistol, 17 live cartridges, and a car used in the dacoity were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

During interrogation, Sharma disclosed that around eight to nine months ago, he got information about huge cash in a godown of pan masala dealer in Rishabh Vihar Society, Anand Vihar. He shared this information with Rashid.

In August, Rashid sketched a plan to carry out the robbery with the help of their associates -- Aamir Suhail, Rahul, Sameer, and Deepak. Suhail was given the task of arranging a vehicle. Other associates were directed to carry their firearms with them to execute this robbery.

On August 31, as per the plan, all the accused assembled near Arthala Peer, Mohan Nagar, UP and left for Anand Vihar. After committing the dacoity, they reached Khekra in Baghpat at the room of Deepak, where they distributed the looted money. Gang leader Rashid had directed all the accused persons not to carry their mobile phones with them at the time of the incident as police can track them with the help of mobile phones, the DCP said.

After this dacoity, they had again planned to carry out another dacoity in Aligarh, UP, on the tipoff of Rahul as he got information that a person was transporting hawala money worth Rs 80 to 90 lakh on a motorcycle. They also carried out a recce in Aligarh on September 5.