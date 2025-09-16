Union Minister Khattar says Bhalswa landfill in Delhi will be cleared within one year

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday announced to adopt the Bhalswa landfill site in the national capital and said that legacy waste from the site would be cleared within a year.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the work would begin from September 17, which marks the beginning of the 15-day ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign.

“I will visit Bhalswa on Wednesday to review plans for waste remediation and processing. We will initiate the cleanup process on that day itself. Given the space constraints for further waste processing at the site, I have requested DDA to help us in securing additional land,” he said.

The minister said that he held meetings with various agencies three days back to coordinate the efforts for landfill clearance at three dumpsites — Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister C R Paatil said that the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign is an amalgamation of celebration with responsibility and urged people to participate in it.

The campaign will culminate on October 2, with nationwide events promoting cleanliness.