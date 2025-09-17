Delhi government issues rules to manage street dogs in capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Development Department has issued new guidelines to control the street dog population, prevent rabies, and reduce human-animal conflict, following Supreme Court directives.

The rules align with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and mandate implementation by MCD, NDMC, and DCB through Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) recognised organisations.

Veterinarians and staff must be trained and certified by the AWBI. ABC centres must meet infrastructure norms, maintain CCTV footage and keep detailed records. Monthly monitoring committees are mandatory and no street dogs may be relocated or killed. Designated feeding spots must be marked and maintained, and responsible RWAs will be rewarded.