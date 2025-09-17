Delhi government seeks Ganga water from UP, offers treated supply in return

NEW DELHI: Delhi is exploring a fresh water-sharing arrangement with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh as the city struggles to meet its growing demand, with the Delhi Jal Board proposing an exchange of treated wastewater for additional Ganga water.

According to officials, city currently produces about 990–1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) of potable water, up from 927 MGD in 2020-21. Yet, the latest economic survey places demand at nearly 1,290 MGD, leaving a shortfall of almost 300 MGD. To bridge part of this gap, the DJB has sought 50 MGD of raw Ganga water from UP and, in return, offered to supply 100 MGD of treated water.

The treated water, processed in Delhi’s sewage treatment plants, has been proposed for non-potable uses such as irrigation in agriculture and landscaping of public spaces like parks and gardens. “No decision has been taken yet, but discussions are in progress,” a DJB official said.

At present, the capital draws about 240 MGD of water through the Upper Ganga Canal. This supply is treated at the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants before being distributed to parts of South Delhi. Officials said additional supply is necessary to maintain equitable distribution and ensure stability in the system as population pressures increase.

The Delhi government has also begun drafting a new water policy, its first since 2016. Officials said the exercise focuses on modernising infrastructure, expanding production capacity, and addressing the persistent imbalance between supply and demand. The DJB has been directed to study reports and assessments from the past 10–15 years on water transport and management to guide this framework.

Apart from sourcing more raw water, the utility is also working to plug losses in the transmission network. Officials noted that minimising leakages and optimising distribution are as critical as expanding production to ensure the capital’s long-term water security.

Govt begins drafting a new water policy

The government has also begun drafting a new water policy, its first since 2016. Officials said the exercise focuses on modernising infrastructure, expanding production capacity & addressing the persistent imbalance between supply and demand.