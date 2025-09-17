Delhi Government to deploy QRVs at 24 fire-vulnerable locations

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at improving fire safety in the capital, the Delhi government has announced the deployment of 24 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) at fire-prone areas across the city.

The initiative, which will be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, September 17, is designed to address the challenges posed by high population density and traffic congestion, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) faces significant obstacles in providing swift response to fires. The government noted that the traffic congestion is the “biggest challenge faced by fire officials,” with heavy traffic, especially during peak hours, “significantly delaying fire tenders from reaching the scene of a fire” as congested and older parts of the city, particularly slum areas, make it difficult for large fire tenders to navigate narrow lanes.

The newly introduced QRVs are compact vehicles equipped with the latest technology designed for maximum efficiency and versatility. They can easily maneuver through narrow streets and provide rapid fire suppression, officials said.

With a 100-litre water tank and an Ultra High-Pressure Pump Extinguishing System, the QRVs operate at 21 litres per minute, enabling them to control fires at their initial stages, preventing further escalation. A total of 24 locations with a high incidence of fire and challenging accessibility have been identified for QRV deployment, including areas like Janakpuri, Najafgarh, Vasant Kunj, Rohini Sector 16, Lajpat Nagar, and Dwarka, among others. The project has been rolled out in three phases.