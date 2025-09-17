Delhi hospital thalassemia patients go months without leukodepleted blood; face severe transfusion complications

NEW DELHI: More than 100 thalassemia patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital have not been receiving leukodepleted blood for over five months, leaving them vulnerable to severe complications and adverse reactions following routine transfusions.

Patients say they have repeatedly appealed to hospital authorities but have not been given clear assurances on when the supply will resume.

A patient, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “I'm not receiving leukodepleted blood since April. We have submitted letters to the hospital’s head of department and medical director three times, but we are not being given any exact date or month for when this problem will be resolved or how long we have to wait.”

Another patient expressed frustration at the debilitating effects of transfusions without proper blood, saying, “Every time after transfusion, my life becomes hell for the next three days as I suffer from vomiting and severe allergic reactions. My job is affected badly due to this.”

Leukodepleted blood, which undergoes a process to remove white blood cells while retaining red blood cells, is considered essential for thalassemia patients. It minimises risks of transfusion-related complications and ensures safer, more effective treatment.

Hospital sources said the shortage stems from a lack of specialised blood bags needed to store leukodepleted blood. The issue, they added, is linked to the government’s recent shift from individual hospital procurement of medical supplies to a centralised procurement system.