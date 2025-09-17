Delhi security guard held for molesting girls after 15-day CCTV hunt in Delhi's Model Town

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting girls while riding a scooter in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, police said on Wednesday.

Police nabbed the accused after scanning over 500 CCTV cameras for 15 days of intensive efforts.

A young girl reported at Model Town police station that she was subjected to molestation on two occasions within two days by an unknown scooter rider. A case was registered on September 2 against an unknown person and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, police collected data of scooter series from the transport department, analysing over 1.5 lakh entries. Though the suspected vehicle was shortlisted, no conclusive result emerged initially. To develop further leads, police scanned around 500 CCTV cameras across Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Civil Lines, Adarsh Nagar, and Bharat Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

During the inquiry, another victim of the same offender came forward and helped in furnishing further description of the culprit.