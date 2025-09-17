DUSU polls: Campaigning heads to finish line

NEW DELHI: As the final day of canvassing for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections drew to a close, the campuses of Delhi University witnessed a surge of political activity on Tuesday, with student leaders from all major parties sparing no effort to secure victory.

Campaigning lasted for over 12 hours, with candidates aggressively engaging with voters through door-to-door visits, class-to-class outreach and oneon- one meetings with first-time voters. The candidates introduced themselves, outlined their manifestos and made bold promises aimed at securing the student electorate’s trust.

Senior political figures from across party lines were seen on campuses, attempting to sway student opinion. Meanwhile, Left parties staged passionate nukkad nataks (street plays) to raise awareness about pressing student issues. Amid this fervent activity, tensions ran high. Blame games escalated and scuffles broke out turning the campus into a political battleground.

The atmosphere was equally charged at Vishwavidyalaya metro station, where political organisations hired local youth to distribute pamphlets, party stickers, and ballot number cards to commuters. One such worker shared that they were being paid Rs 500 per day for the task. The political outreach extended beyond the campus to prominent colleges like Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and Aurobindo College.