Love Unhurried: Delhi hosts first screening of Rohan Kanawade’s Marathi film ‘Sabar Bonda’

Telling queer stories

Kanawade has always been telling queer stories. Before Sabar Bonda, he made the Marathi short film U Ushacha (2019), a rural love story between two women, and another short, Sundar (2016).

Sabar Bonda is understated in its portrayal of romance between queer men, eschewing the performative markers of queerness or dwelling on the idea of acceptance at home. Its romance and portrayal of desire is subtle—in the way Balya runs his hands through Anand’s hair, in the way they hold hands, the hugs they share under a tree in the barren land while grazing goats, or Anand curiously watching Balya wash his hair with the shampoo he brought from the city. Kanawade cast local theatre actors Manoj and Suman, childhood friends, guiding his first-time film actors to give natural performances.

“When you make stories about queer people, it is mostly situated in the cities,” says Kanawade. He does not force the queerness on viewers. “By using these rituals and characters from a rural area, I could ground the story in my own soil,” he adds. It is a love story stripped of cinematic flourishes — no music, no dramatic background. “That sound design gives that tender quality to the film. The absence of music also immerses you in that world. I wanted to create that feeling as if you are there in that village,” says Kanawade.