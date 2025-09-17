National capital’s 70L plantation drive faces survival test

NEW DELHI: In early June, the government launched the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, with CM Rekha Gupta announcing a target of planting over 70 lakh trees this season.

“I am pleased that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. We are requesting every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of Mother Nature and Earth. We have set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season and expect to improve environment by doing this,” she said.

However, activists and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such drives, noting that few saplings eventually survive. Green activist Bhavreen Kandhari argued that mass plantations rarely succeed. “Even when we plant trees at home, it is difficult to ensure survival. During these drives, saplings are planted in far-off locations without proper care,” she said.

In March, the MCD planted thousands of bamboo saplings on five acres near the Bhalswa landfill to create a bamboo park. Within weeks, most had dried up in the heat.

Court documents also reveal poor survival rates of compensatory plantations. At NTPC Eco Park, Badarpur, where 5,100 trees were felled, survival was just 50–70%. Similar trends appeared on the Yamuna floodplain and Delhi Ridge. National audits show long-term survival often falls below 50%, with transplanted trees in Delhi averaging only 41–42.5% between 2022–24.