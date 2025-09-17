PWD to install smart LED street lights based on monthly payments to firms

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has introduced an EMI-based model to replace all conventional sodium street lights with modern smart LED fittings. Traditionally, governments paid contractors in advance, often leading to delays, poor maintenance and limited accountability.

Under the new framework, private firms will receive monthly payments only after lights are operational, ensuring responsibility for upkeep and timely repairs. Of nearly 96,000 PWD-managed street lights, around 45,000 still use conventional HPSV fittings, which will now be systematically replaced.

By switching to LEDs, the Delhi government expects annual savings of about Rs 31.53 crore on electricity and maintenance, enabling funds to be reinvested in infrastructure and welfare projects.

Each smart light will be linked to a mobile app, centralised dashboard, and control room, enabling real-time monitoring and quick fault detection. Citizens can also access the app to track street lights and register complaints. Faulty lights must be fixed within a strict deadline, strengthening accountability.

“With smart LED street lights, we are not just changing fittings but transforming governance. Citizens themselves will be able to see, monitor, and question the system in real time,” said PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

The government is also exploring revenue from regulated advertisements on poles to reduce the financial burden while maintaining urban aesthetics.