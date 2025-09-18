AIIMS Delhi doctors perform rare life-saving lung surgery on 50-day-old infant

NEW DELHI: A 50-day-old infant, weighing barely 2.5 kilograms and no bigger than the size of a palm, has undergone a life-saving minimally invasive lung surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, in what doctors described as one of the rarest and most delicate procedures attempted on such a young child in the country.

The baby was suffering from Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation (CPAM), a condition where a part of the lung develops abnormally, impairing normal breathing. In this case, the malformation was unusually large and had occupied the right side of the chest, pressing against the left lung and leaving the child gasping for breath. By the time he reached AIIMS, his condition had deteriorated so severely that he had to be put on ventilator support.

Open chest surgery was ruled out because of his fragile state. Instead, surgeons opted for a thoracoscopic, or keyhole, approach—an advanced technique where surgical instruments as small as 3 to 5 millimetres are inserted into the chest along with a miniature camera. Through an incision just about a centimetre wide, doctors were able to remove the diseased portion of the lung.