Belchi now...

It was 11 am in Bihar’s Belchi village when a group of 60-70 people, under the leadership of Mahavir Mahato, a landlord from the Kurmi caste, surrounded the houses of the Dalits and other backward castes. Eleven Dalits were tied, shot and burnt, and their properties destroyed; the perpetrators reportedly had a feast near the flames as the victims perished. The incident made nationwide headlines, and also marked the return of Indira Gandhi to active politics after the self-imposed six-month exile following the crushing defeat of the Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections.

Nearly five decades later, a play, Mahabhoj, recalled the incident through a recent performance in Delhi’s LTG Auditorium.

Director Vipin Kumar, a NSD passout, spoke about the reasons for staging it now: “From epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata to today, caste has been mentioned and it hasn’t gone away. As always, marginalised groups are on the receiving end of caste oppression. Just today, I read about marginalised castes being attacked in Uttar Pradesh. So, from the time of Belchi to the present day, what has changed? The question of power in India is connected to the question of caste, and people flex it every time they need to.”