Campaigning ends for DUSU polls, candidates go digital

NEW DELHI: With campaigning officially ending at 8 am on Wednesday, candidates contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections shifted focus to digital outreach, personal calls and last-minute appeals on social media. Voting will be held today in two phases — between 8:30 am and 1:00 pm for day classes and 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes.

Results will be declared on September 19. With the model code of conduct in place, the Delhi University campus witnessed a lull in physical campaigning, though candidates kept busy in other ways.

Many were seen meeting friends over tea in campus canteens, visiting temples, calling up first-year students to encourage voting and posting appeals online. Satirical cartoons, reels and trending hashtags dominated much of the digital buzz. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was seen focusing on mobilising freshers through online campaigns.

Their digital push included video messages and targeted content urging students to vote in large numbers. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), meanwhile, conducted a campus cleanliness drive on Thursday, removing posters and banners in adherence to the code of conduct.