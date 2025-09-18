Delhi tea seller killed as PCR van rams stall, victim's son alleges cops were drunk

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old tea seller was killed after a Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) van rammed into his roadside stall in central Delhi’s Mandir Marg area early Thursday, officials said.

The victim, identified as Gangaram Tiwari, was sleeping at his tea shop near the Ramakrishna Ashram Metro Station when the vehicle struck around 5 am. His son, who lives with him in Delhi while his wife resides in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, alleged that the police personnel inside the van were drunk.

“There were two officers and a woman in the van. They were intoxicated and the vehicle climbed the roadside ramp, running over my father. Empty liquor bottles were also found inside,” he claimed.

Police said the van was occupied by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravindra and Constable Arun, both of whom have been suspended. Their medical examination has been ordered, and an FIR is being registered. “An unfortunate accident took place. The police are taking action as per the law. We will provide all possible help to the deceased’s family, and compensation will be given,” Additional DCP New Delhi Hukma Ram said.

The incident comes just days after a drunk police officer allegedly ran over and killed two brothers walking home from school in Haryana’s Palwal.