Delhi Traffic Police likely to get 50 more alcometers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police is likely to procure 50 additional alcometers for its 50 traffic circles across the capital in a renewed effort to crack down on drunk driving in key areas of the city, officials said.

A senior police officer stated that the department currently has around 100 alcometers deployed across its circles.

“With the addition of 50 more devices, traffic personnel will be better equipped to penalise offenders and ensure safer roads,” the officer said, emphasising the importance of curbing drunken driving for public safety.

According to official data, the Delhi Traffic Police issued over 16,600 challans for drunk driving till July 15 this year.

During special occasions like Holi, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve, vigilance is further intensified. On New Year’s Eve 2024, a total of 558 motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving — a 34% rise from the previous year. Historical data shows 416 prosecutions in 2023, 318 in 2022, and only 25 in 2021, during the pandemic period.