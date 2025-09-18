Delhi Traffic Police likely to get 50 more alcometers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police is likely to procure 50 additional alcometers for its 50 traffic circles across the capital in a renewed effort to crack down on drunk driving in key areas of the city, officials said.
A senior police officer stated that the department currently has around 100 alcometers deployed across its circles.
“With the addition of 50 more devices, traffic personnel will be better equipped to penalise offenders and ensure safer roads,” the officer said, emphasising the importance of curbing drunken driving for public safety.
According to official data, the Delhi Traffic Police issued over 16,600 challans for drunk driving till July 15 this year.
During special occasions like Holi, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve, vigilance is further intensified. On New Year’s Eve 2024, a total of 558 motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving — a 34% rise from the previous year. Historical data shows 416 prosecutions in 2023, 318 in 2022, and only 25 in 2021, during the pandemic period.
On Holi 2025, over 1,200 challans were issued for drunk driving — a 47.2% increase from last year. In total, 7,230 challans have been issued this year for various traffic violations, nearly double the 3,589 violations in 2024. “To maintain road discipline during festivals, police form special teams deployed at strategic locations such as markets, malls, and high-footfall zones. These teams conduct picket checks in collaboration with local police, using alcometers to prosecute offenders,” the officer said.
In a separate development aimed at improving traffic flow, the Delhi Traffic Police has successfully implemented signal synchronisation at one of East Delhi’s busiest junctions.
The initiative uses real-time traffic volume data to adjust signal timings — giving longer green signals to congested routes and shorter cycles to low-traffic ones. Following a pilot phase, the system has improved movement for commuters, including students, cyclists, and public transport operators.
Key junctions like Karkari More, Vikas Marg, Anand Vihar ISBT, and Khajuri Chowk have also seen increased staff deployment. Officers equipped with shoulder lights, light bars, and reflective gear ensure visibility and compliance. Senior officials have directed the expansion of the signal synchronisation initiative across other congested parts of the city.