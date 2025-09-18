Delhi University records 39.5 per cent voter turnout in DUSU elections

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Thursday recorded the voter turnout of 39.5 per cent, marking a rise of 9.8% from last year’s 29.7% as students cast their votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) central panel amid heavy police presence and despite a hot and humid weekday.

A total of 52,635 students cast their votes out of 133,412 registered voters, marking a significant rise. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, September 19.

This year’s polling was spread across 195 booths at 52 polling stations. Voting began at 8:30 am at seven stations in 36 colleges and departments across North Campus and continued till 1 pm. Voting on the South Campus was also completed in the first half of the day, while in eight evening colleges, polling started at 3 pm and continued till evening.

Chief Election Officer Professor Raj Kishore Sharma confirmed that the elections were conducted peacefully. Observers deployed across the campus kept constant watch on polling stations, and electronic voting machines (EVMs) were shifted under security to the strong room in the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Complex.