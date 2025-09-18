EVM ink row sparks clash between ABVP, NSUI during Delhi University student polls

NEW DELHI: A fresh controversy erupted during the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Thursday morning after an electronic voting machine (EVM) with an ink mark was reportedly found at Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College on polling day.
The ink appeared on the button against the ABVP’s presidential candidate, Aryan Mann triggering sharp exchanges between rival student groups.
The incident prompted the immediate intervention of the election committee, election observers, and even the Chief Election Officer Professor Raj Kishore Sharma who visited the sites to assess the situation. The election officer took feedback from as many as 100 students in the college.
NSUI senior leaders, including Varun Choudhary quickly released a video of its presidential candidate, Joslyn, in tears, alleging “vote chori” and accusing rivals of attempting to manipulate the poll process.
"RSS-BJP has brought its undemocratic and fraudulent tactics into Delhi University. Just as they manipulate elections outside, they are now trying the same inside DU. But the students of Delhi University will not tolerate this. They will answer ABVP’s dishonesty with their votes,” said Varun Choudhary.
ABVP, on the other hand, dismissed the allegations, claiming NSUI was resorting to theatrics as “ABVP is winning on all four seats.”
The chief election officer termed the incident “mischievous,” noting that it was unusual for the same issue to surface at two separate colleges. Meanwhile, Hansraj College issued an official statement calling the allegations “baseless” and insisted that the college denies all false allegations and also said that voting was being conducted under strict scrutiny, with CCTV cameras ensuring transparency.
With both student groups trading charges, the EVM ink row added a new flashpoint to an already high-stakes election.
Professor Raj Kishore said that half of the voting in the day colleges was almost over by 12:30. The voting turn out will be released by 5 pm.