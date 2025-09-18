JP Nadda inaugurates 5-day exhibition on 'life & works' of PM Modi at Central Park

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday started a five-day exhibition at Central Park in Connaught Place, showcasing the life of the PM.

The exhibition was inaugurated by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. He said, “Every moment of the PM’s life is dedicated to the nation and service. Over the last 11 years as Prime Minister, he has strengthened India globally and established a unique identity for the country. He has upheld the Indian culture and ideology.”

“Service is PM’s inspiration, and keeping the nation first is his pledge. Keeping this in mind, the BJP is observing Seva Pakhwada from his birthday till the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Today, health camps are being held for women and families across thousands of locations. For the environment, initiatives like One Tree for Mother and cleanliness drives will continue for 15 days,” he added.