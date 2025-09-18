Man nabbed with 225kg of firecrackers from Badarpur

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown against the illegal stocking of firecrackers ahead of the festive season, police have recovered over 200kg of firecrackers from the Badarpur area and apprehended Dharamvir Singh, a resident of Badarpur.

The recovery was made from the rooftop room of a building in Moladband, Badarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

On Tuesday, a tip-off was received about the illegal stocking of firecrackers in the area.

During the raid, a huge cache of firecrackers weighing around 225kg was recovered, the DCP said.

Singh, who was apprehended in the case, revealed that he had procured the consignment from Palwal in Haryana two days earlier, with the intention of selling the crackers during the upcoming festive season. He failed to produce any valid licence or authorisation for storage or sale, Gautam said.

Further investigations are underway, police added.