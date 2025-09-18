No victory procession after DUSU results: HC

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at maintaining law and order during the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday imposed a strict ban on victory processions across the national capital following the announcement of results on September 19.

For the first time in DUSU election history, no victory march will be allowed, as announced by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Professor Raj Kishore Sharma. Professor Sharma explained that this new rule was incorporated into the DUSU election guidelines this year, in response to past incidents of public disturbances during such celebrations. “The HC took cognizance of this provision and issued strict instructions to enforce it,” he said, stressing that the decision aims to prevent any form of public disorder or disruption linked to election-related activities.