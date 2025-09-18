Pujo on a platter

The sun has mellowed, its fire subdued though the air clings with the damp insistence of this year’s endless rains. There is a quiet shift one senses now. As one crosses the Yamuna, swollen and restless in its monsoon swell, the sight is unmistakable — the kash-phool rising tall along the floodplains as if to announce what the heart already knows: Sharodiya has arrived. The goddess is near.

It is the season when the city begins to hum with anticipation — of pandals taking shape, of familiar rituals rehearsed, of homecoming. But the goddess is welcomed not only in idols fashioned from clay, nor solely in the rhythms of aarti. She is invoked in the kitchens, too, Across Delhi, festive suppers unfurl: Pujo-special caterings, supper clubs, pop-ups tucked into homes and restaurants alike — each carrying the spirit of celebration in ladles and platters.

Recently, the spirit of Pujo found an eloquent expression at GK-2’s Mezze Mambo, where head chef Shridula Chatterjee joined hands with home-chef Toonika Guha to craft a sit-down feast like no other. A ten-course menu, each dish was conceived as a reflection of the festival’s ten days — not in rote imitation, but as reimaginings of tradition, where memory met innovation on the plate.

“Think of a dhokar dalna that arrives disguised as a dessert,” Chatterjee explains with a smile, “or a humble, timeworn recipe of kucho chingri bataa lifted from a grandmother’s kitchen and dressed anew for the present.” The menu was a dialogue between heritage and modernity, a reminder that festive food is never static, but ever-evolving — much like the celebrations themselves. “Each course,” Chatterjee reflects, “was a shade of Pujo — distilling two intertwined memories: pandal-hopping till dawn in Kolkata, and the vibrant Puja spirit of Delhi.”

In the heart of Connaught Place, the kitchens of The GT Road are set to echo with the flavours of the east, as home-chef and writer Ayandrali Dutta curates a special Feast from the East. Designed to usher in the mood of Pujo, her table carries with it the aromas of Bengal and Odisha — a gentle stirring of nostalgia before the festivities begin.