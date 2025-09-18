Qawwali for a Cause

City-based NGO Wishes and Blessings hosted the fourth edition of its annual fundraising event, Jashn-e-Qawwali 2025, over the weekend. Held on September 12, the evening drew more than 650 attendees, all gathered in support of the NGO’s flagship programme, Mann Ka Tilak, which works to provide dignity and shelter to neglected and abandoned elderly people.

The highlight of the night was the spellbinding performance by the renowned Niazi Nizami Brothers, torchbearers of the Hapur Gharana and resident qawwals of the Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah. “Music has the power to bring people together, and it gives us immense joy to know that our music performance is contributing to a meaningful initiative.” shared the troupe.

Their soulful renditions—from the timeless ‘Dama Dam Mast Kalandar’ to beloved classics like ‘Chaap Tilak’, ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’, ‘Kali Kali Zulfon Ke’, and ‘Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra’—turned the evening into a celebration of joy, devotion, and unity. With encores echoing through the auditorium, the performance embodied how music can bind people together in solidarity.