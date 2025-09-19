ABVP celebrates sweeping victory in DUSU elections amid 'vote chori' controversy

NEW DELHI: From being accused of “vote chori” to proclaiming “dil chori”, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has flipped the script in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2025 elections, sweeping three of the four top posts, President, Secretary and Joint Secretary, leaving only the Vice President’s seat for the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

ABVP’s presidential candidate Aryan Maan secured a massive victory with 28,841 votes, leaving NSUI’s candidate far behind with 12,645 votes. An NSUI rebel candidate, running independently, polled 5,522 votes, which may have dented the official NSUI tally. The SFI-AISA alliance trailed with 5,385 votes, reflecting its limited influence in this category once again.

The Delhi University campus, which until last evening echoed with cries of “vote chori”, rang out with a different declaration on Friday, “dil chori”. Riding high on its decisive win, ABVP turned the controversy into celebration, proclaiming that it had not stolen votes but only the hearts of students.

ABVP’s recent win in the Panjab University student elections had set the tone for its growing momentum across campuses. With a dominant victory now in Delhi University, the organisation has firmly consolidated its presence in major student unions nationwide.

Aryan Maan hails from Bahadurgarh, Haryana. A graduate of Hansraj College, he is currently pursuing his degree in Library Sciences. Maan has been an active football player and has been at the forefront of several key student movements organised by ABVP, particularly those campaigning against fee hikes and advocating for improved university infrastructure.

His family is involved in the liquor business and has been active in Haryana politics. His late grandfather, Shrichand Mann, was the head of the Lova Satrah Khap for many years.