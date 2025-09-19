Candidates allege paper leak in AIIMS nursing officer recruitment exam in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET), conducted by AIIMS Delhi, has once again come under a cloud with fresh allegations of paper leak and cheating in this year’s prelims.

Candidates alleged that question papers had circulated on social media and that many of the questions that appeared in the exam were identical, despite AIIMS’ strict policy of not releasing papers publicly.

“Around 60 per cent of the questions that came in the entrance test were already circulating on social media,” one aspirant told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

The latest allegations mirror the controversy of 2023, when similar charges prompted a CBI probe and multiple arrests. The TNIE had extensively reported on the matter.

A joint working committee of nursing associations has written to AIIMS Director Dr. M. Srinivas, calling the irregularities deeply troubling. “We are compelled to bring to your attention serious irregularities and lapses in the conduct of the recent NORCET examination, which have caused significant distress among aspirants and undermined the integrity of the process. There are alarming reports of the NORCET preliminary exam question paper being circulated on social media platforms, raising serious suspicions of a paper leak. Identical questions from the exam were found viral shortly after the test, despite AIIMS’s policy of not publicly releasing question papers,” the letter stated.