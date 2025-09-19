Chai, clean walls & a shift in DUSU poll vibes

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections saw a refreshing departure from the traditional campaigning, with a more laid-back, yet vibrant atmosphere on campus on Thursday. Students, many dressed in an unofficial election uniform of white shirts and blue jeans, swapped the usual sunroof rallies for chai sessions, gathering around round tables and engaging in discussions about the future of their university.

The day also marked a shift in the visual landscape of the university. Polling stations were largely free of election flyers and the walls, usually plastered with posters and graffiti, were notably clean. The absence of large, tinted-window cars was another departure from the norm, adding to the more subdued, yet lively vibe on campus. First-time voters appeared particularly engaged, with long queues forming outside many colleges as the first phase of voting kicked off around 8.30 am.

Despite a slow start, the turnout gained momentum after 11 am, with students lining up even past the 1 pm cutoff. For many, key issues like fee hikes, lack of affordable accommodation and enhanced security during college fests were top of mind. Menstrual leave was also highlighted as an important issue for female students.