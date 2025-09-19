CVC probing Gupta charges against Arvind Kejriwal's house

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has lodged two complaints before the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on the “large-scale irregularities in the construction and renovation” of the then CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines. According to sources, the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Central Public Works Department has already submitted a report in this regard.

The anti-corruption body is expected to ascertain accountability for the “misuse of public money” and determine the future course of action.

The first complaint (No 75059/2024), dated October 14, 2024, drew attention to alleged illegal construction and regulatory violations. Gupta highlighted the “unauthorised demolition of eight Type-V government flats at Rajpur Road” and amalgamation of two government bungalows (8A and 8B, Flag Staff Road), and the creation of a complex covering nearly eight acres without the mandatory statutory approvals. He said tenders were floated under the description of “additions and alterations”, but an entirely new structure was constructed in violation of building norms.

The second complaint (No. 76218/2024), dated October 21, 2024, focused on the alleged misuse of public funds in the renovation of the same residence. Gupta said Rs 15 crore was spent on sanitary fittings in bathrooms and an extra Rs 4–5.6 crore on window curtains.