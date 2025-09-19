Delhi launches Palna Yojana under Mission Shakti with 502 anganwadi-cum-creche centres

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has strengthened its commitment to maternal support and child safety by launching the Palna Yojana under Mission Shakti. With the motto “Palna – every mother’s support, every child’s safety”, 502 palna anganwadi-cum-creche centres have been established across the capital.

These centres will provide children aged 6 months to 6 years with safe care, nutritious meals, and regular health check-ups, enabling working mothers to pursue their responsibilities with peace of mind.

The government said that the dream of a developed Delhi will be realised only when children grow up healthy and smiling, and women become self-reliant. Backed by Mission Shakti and Mission Poshan, the Palna Yojana seeks to bring trust and security to every household.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi said, “Palna ghar anganwadi-cum-creche centres have provided significant support to working mothers. Here, children are offered nutritious meals, proper care and learning opportunities through toys and activities.” She praised the use of millets in recipes, expressing confidence that children will get better nourishment in a safe environment.