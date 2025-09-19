Delhi murder accused nabbed after shootout near Munak canal

During the investigation, the police received a tip-off on Thursday regarding the movement of absconding criminal Guddu, who was the main accused in the murder case, a senior police officer said.

Around 1 a.m., a trap was laid near Kuda Khatta, AU Block, alongside Munak Nahar. “A suspicious person was noticed coming from CA Block Jhuggis towards Ekta Camp Jhuggis. Police directed him to surrender, but the accused tried to flee. He pulled out a country-made pistol and fired at the police team. Police also retaliated and first fired in the air and then shot at the lower body of the accused. The bullet struck his right leg and he was nabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

It was revealed that in the murder case, police had already arrested four people, while Guddu had remained at large. He was also a main member of the gang.

Guddu had previous involvements in heinous crimes, including rape, attempt to murder and armed robbery. “On the day of the incident, due to a heated argument with Mishra, he along with his associates attacked the victim with multiple knife blows in front of Ramji Complex and fled from the spot,” Singh added.