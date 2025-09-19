Delhi Police freezes Rs 27 crore of narcotics offenders’ assets; ramps up financial probes

NEW DELHI: In a financial investigation aimed at breaking the backbone of narcotics cartels, the Delhi Police has frozen properties worth around Rs 27 crore belonging to such offenders in the last three years.

The data stated that properties worth around Rs 38 lakh, belonging to three narco offenders, were frozen in 2023. Similarly, in 2024, properties worth Rs 5 crore of 28 offenders were seized, out of which more than Rs 4.5 crore was frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch. In 2025 till September 15, properties worth around Rs 21.5 crore (Rs 17.5 crore by ANTF) belonging to 30 narco offenders have been frozen. In addition, financial investigations are under process against 19 narco offenders, involving properties valued at over Rs five crore, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said that Delhi Police is committed to waging a war against narcotics and implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related crimes.

Delhi Police is determined to eradicate drug trafficking from its roots, ensuring a safer and healthier society. To achieve this target, the police department has done significant work in the field of financial investigation under the NDPS Act.

The ANTF, Crime Branch, being a nodal agency, has been at the forefront of integrating financial investigation into all major NDPS cases.