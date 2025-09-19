Delhi Zoo’s lone African elephant dies, probe ordered

NEW DELHI: Shankar, the only African elephant at the Delhi Zoo, has died and an investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of death, officials said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old male African elephant, died around 8 pm on Wednesday. According to the zoo authorities, Shankar had shown no signs of distress until September 16. On the morning of September 17, keepers noticed he was eating fewer leaves and grasses than usual and had mild loose motion.

However, he continued to consume his regular portion of fruits, vegetables and concentrate feed. Veterinarians provided treatment and placed him under observation.

Despite these precautions, he suddenly collapsed in his shed at around 7.25 pm and could not be revived despite emergency intervention. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A post-mortem is being conducted by experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. Officials said a health advisory committee and a representative of the Union Environment Ministry will be part of the probe to ensure transparency. He arrived in Delhi as a diplomatic gift from Zimbabwe in November 1998.