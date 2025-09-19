Drunk flyer misbehaves with woman on Delhi-bound flight from Colombo

NEW DELHI: A passenger in an inebriated condition allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger and made inappropriate gestures towards the cabin crew and fellow travellers while travelling on an Air India flight from Colombo to Delhi.

As soon as the aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday night, the man was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Air India has informed the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), about the incident. However, since no formal complaint was filed by any of the victims at the police station, the passenger was released.

Flight AI 278 had departed Bandaranaike International Airport at 7.42 pm on Wednesday. Ashwani Kumar, a garment businessman from Faridabad who was seated on 9F, described the episode. “Our flight, which had departed 30 minutes late, had completed more than half its trip when there was a major commotion among the passengers behind me. I turned and saw a man in his forties walking around, fully drunk and out of control. I got to know that he had molested a woman passenger seated in the 25th row. She was not even travelling alone but was accompanied by two male passengers,” Kumar said.