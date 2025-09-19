Education Minister Ashish Sood launches Delhi’s first ‘NIPUN Shala’ in government school

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inaugurated the first ‘NIPUN Shala’ under the city government’s NIPUN Sankalp Yojana at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Janakpuri.

The initiative aims to strengthen children’s Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) outcomes and empower students of Classes 1 to 8 with strong literacy and numeracy skills. Established with the support of the Rotary Club, the centre is expected to improve the learning levels of children and enhance survey results.

“Delhi continues to take a leading role in realising the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi Government aims that within the next three years, every school in the capital will be certified as NIPUN schools. This initiative not only strengthens quality reforms in education but also reflects the spirit of Seva Pakhwada,” Sood said.

The minister emphasised that through the NIPUN Sankalp Yojana, the government will ensure every child in every school achieves foundational literacy and numeracy proficiency. The programme, he said, will help children learn better and prepare them for success in higher education.