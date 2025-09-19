Lalit Modi’s brother held in rape case

NEW DELHI: Samir Modi, managing director of Modicare and brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, was arrested on Thursday on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. He was detained at IGIA upon his return from abroad and taken to the New Friends Colony police station, according to officials. He is likely to be presented before the Saket court on Friday.

The FIR against Samir was filed on September 10 in connection with alleged sexual assault and intimidation of a woman between 2019 and 2024.

The woman accused Samir of years of abuse, harassment, and manipulation under false promises of career advancement and marriage. According to her complaint, she was “consistently tortured, raped, threatened, stalked, cheated and subjected to trauma since 2019,” and expressed fears for her life, stating “unknown men have followed me on bikes and strangers have threatened me over calls.”

The woman said, “Samir Modi is an influential person with strong contacts and manpower. I fear for my life and the safety of my family. I request police protection against any harm or criminal acts that may be carried out by him or anyone acting on his behalf.”

Sources said that the complainant had allegedly demanded a Rs 50 crore settlement.

In a separate matter, a sessions court last month summoned Samir in a defamation case filed by Godfrey Phillips India independent directors Nirmala Bagri and Atul Kumar Gupta, stating that there was prima facie sufficient evidence. Samir is also entangled in a family inheritance dispute worth Rs 11,000 crore, challenging his mother Bina Modi in the Supreme Court.