Man arrested for killing nephew, injures another after family feud in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his nephew and injuring another in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Jitender, had long-standing disputes with his sister’s family, and repeated quarrels with his nephews are said to have triggered the attack.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Police received a call around 11 pm from BJRM Hospital regarding the admission of two injured men. One of them, 28-year-old Akash Giri alias Rohan, a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Colony, was declared dead on arrival. He had sustained multiple stab injuries on his chest and forehead. His brother, Abhilash Giri alias Rohit, who informed the police, was also injured in the attack, a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, Rohit told the police that his maternal uncle Jitender, who lives with his elderly mother, had a history of disputes with the family. “About one month earlier, while the family was visiting Uttarakhand, a quarrel took place between Jitender and Rohit, during which Jitender physically assaulted him. Following the altercation, Jitender forced Rohit to vacate his house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.

Rohit later shifted to a rented accommodation nearby, further straining family relations. On Sunday night, Jitender reportedly got into a heated argument with Rohan's father, Hari Giri. On learning of the confrontation, Rohit and Rohan went to Jitender’s residence to intervene. Police said Jitender then attacked both brothers with a knife, leaving them seriously injured. Rohit managed to take his younger brother to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on technical surveillance and CCTV footage, police conducted a raid and arrested Jitender. The knife used in the crime was also recovered.

“Jitender is unmarried and lives with his elderly mother. His strained relations with his sister’s family and repeated quarrels with his nephews were the prime reasons behind the incident,” the DCP added.