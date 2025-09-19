MCD transfers Rs 109 crore to students’ accounts for uniforms, stationery

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in collaboration with IDBI Bank, on Thursday transferred Rs 109 crore directly to the accounts of students studying in civic body schools through Direct Benefit Transfer for uniforms and stationery.
Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said facilities in MCD schools are no less than those in private schools, and the teachers are even more qualified. “Teachers working in MCD schools are recruited through competitive examinations, resulting in excellent teachers,” he said.
He added that 60% of students in leading medical and engineering colleges come from government schools and urged teachers to diligently impart their knowledge to students. “Municipal school teachers are performing well but there is always room for improvement,” Singh noted.
Citing the example of investing Rs 10 in a good cause and receiving Rs 100 in return from God, he said, “Children are manifestations of God, and the day you see God in children, you and your family will be transformed. The better you teach your students, the better your own children will learn.”
“Teachers are like gods, and what they can give to children cannot be given by society or even parents,” Singh added. Praising the MCD Commissioner, he said the arrival of a good officer enhances the dignity of the position, making the chair itself more respected.
He further stated that municipal schools attract children from the lowest strata of society, and teachers must work hard to do justice to their education. He thanked IDBI Bank for providing 104 smart boards worth Rs 1.5 crore to MCD schools and urged the bank to allocate at least Rs 10 crore more for this purpose.
Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the Education Committee, said that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, money was transferred directly to students’ accounts. “This entire work reflects the PM’s vision of a paperless process, ensuring transfers directly to beneficiaries without any middlemen,” he said, thanking officials for their efforts.
Verma remarked that teachers are craftsmen who shape children’s futures, and teaching young students diligently is a difficult but vital task. He added that this year, Teacher’s Day was celebrated differently at the zonal level by inviting alumni of MCD schools.