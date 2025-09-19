MCD transfers Rs 109 crore to students’ accounts for uniforms, stationery

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in collaboration with IDBI Bank, on Thursday transferred Rs 109 crore directly to the accounts of students studying in civic body schools through Direct Benefit Transfer for uniforms and stationery.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said facilities in MCD schools are no less than those in private schools, and the teachers are even more qualified. “Teachers working in MCD schools are recruited through competitive examinations, resulting in excellent teachers,” he said.

He added that 60% of students in leading medical and engineering colleges come from government schools and urged teachers to diligently impart their knowledge to students. “Municipal school teachers are performing well but there is always room for improvement,” Singh noted.

Citing the example of investing Rs 10 in a good cause and receiving Rs 100 in return from God, he said, “Children are manifestations of God, and the day you see God in children, you and your family will be transformed. The better you teach your students, the better your own children will learn.”