Public transport to go electric by next year, EV policy in the works: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the government is working on a new model Electric Vehicle Policy, affirming that all public transport vehicles in the capital will be electric by the end of 2026. Speaking at an event, Gupta stressed that drivers hold responsibility for accidents and called for traffic safety to become a part of citizens’ lifestyle.
“Safe traffic cannot be ensured merely through rules and penalties, but must also become the responsibility and part of the lifestyle of every citizen,” the CM said. At the EV Rally, she administered a pledge to follow road safety rules and added that the dream of a pollution-free Delhi can only be realised if electric vehicles are given priority.
Gupta attended the 26th Annual Conference of the Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment (SAFE) and the SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) Green Plate EV Rally. The event brought together leading automotive industry experts, policymakers, and environmentalists to discuss environmental protection, road safety, and the promotion of electric vehicles, with the aim of making Delhi greener, cleaner, and safer.
Calling the rally a “powerful medium” for spreading awareness, the CM said it would prove to be a milestone for sustainable development. She also inaugurated a special exhibition on road safety and reiterated that responsibility, not just rules, is key to safer roads.
During the programme, Gupta elaborated on eco-friendly policies, underlining that the large-scale adoption of electric mobility is essential for a pollution-free Delhi. She assured that the government is taking concrete steps, including subsidies to encourage EV adoption, rapid expansion of charging stations, and extensive public awareness campaigns.
Emphasising the need for a change in mindset, she remarked that not wearing helmets or seatbelts or breaking traffic rules is not an act of bravery but of irresponsibility. “Rules must be followed not for the government, but for one’s own safety,” she said.