Public transport to go electric by next year, EV policy in the works: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the government is working on a new model Electric Vehicle Policy, affirming that all public transport vehicles in the capital will be electric by the end of 2026. Speaking at an event, Gupta stressed that drivers hold responsibility for accidents and called for traffic safety to become a part of citizens’ lifestyle.

“Safe traffic cannot be ensured merely through rules and penalties, but must also become the responsibility and part of the lifestyle of every citizen,” the CM said. At the EV Rally, she administered a pledge to follow road safety rules and added that the dream of a pollution-free Delhi can only be realised if electric vehicles are given priority.

Gupta attended the 26th Annual Conference of the Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment (SAFE) and the SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) Green Plate EV Rally. The event brought together leading automotive industry experts, policymakers, and environmentalists to discuss environmental protection, road safety, and the promotion of electric vehicles, with the aim of making Delhi greener, cleaner, and safer.