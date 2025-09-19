‘Substandard flats’: CBI books 27 DDA officials, five builders

NEW DELHI: The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) has registered an FIR against 27 DDA officials and five builders/contractors in a case linked to alleged corruption in construction of flats as part Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

As per the complaint received, the officials said that the CBI in the FIR has alleged: “Due to substandard construction with inferior quality of materials, the flats were declared unsafe for living within less than a decade of their erection, thereby, causing wrongful loss of Rs 45 crore (approx.) to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and wrongful gain to themselves.”

According to the officials, two testing agencies - Bharat Test House and Delhi Test House - have also been named in the FIR, along with contractors Winner Construction Private Limited and Grover Construction Private Limited and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials responsible for building the 336 HIG and MIG flats in the apartment complex in 2007-09.