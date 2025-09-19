Two minor girls killed after being hit by train in Delhi, locals staged protest

NEW DELHI: The train traffic towards Bahadurgarh from Nangloi Railway Station was affected on Friday after locals protested following the death of two minor kids after being hit by a train at Delhi’s Nangloi Railway Station on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, on Friday, around 1 pm, a train struck two minor girls near Nangloi Railway Station at Sukhi Nahar, between KM Pole number 18/03–05 on the Bahadurgarh side (UP Line).

The victims were identified as Ronak Khatoon (7), and Sahista (8), resident of Prem Nagar.

Following the accident, around 500 to 700 people assembled at the site and blocked the railway track, resulting in the disruption of rail traffic. Local police and GRP staff reached the spot, controlled the crowd, and restored train movement, the officer said.

Police force was deployed at the incident site to disperse the crowd and maintain law and order. Now the movement of trains is normal, they said.

Necessary legal action is being taken. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem, the officer added.