BJP, AAP spar over SIR; EC says replied to voter deletion claims

NEW DELHI: The BJP and AAP on Friday traded sharp barbs over the implementation of the Standardisation of Electoral Rolls (SIR) in Delhi, even as the Election Commission (EC) released a detailed response to AAP’s allegations of voter deletions.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that AAP leaders had developed a “phobia” ever since the EC announced SIR nationwide. He claimed fake voters, nurtured as AAP’s vote bank, were being exposed. “Had Arvind Kejriwal actually worked or toured constituencies, he would know how many quarters were vacated, demolished, or rebuilt, and how many people relocated. If AAP had active workers, they would have facilitated voter applications. But they didn’t — and are now crying foul,” he said.

He challenged AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Arvind Kejriwal to file a formal complaint with the EC along with an affidavit.

Countering, AAP’s Delhi unit chief alleged that despite dozens of complaints and RTI applications, the EC neither acted nor replied. “It quietly closed files while helping BJP on social media. This is systematic loot of democracy,” he said, reiterating AAP’s charge of “vote-chori.”

Meanwhile, the EC said it had already responded to AAP’s concerns. The Commission released its January 13, 2025, letter — a 76-page reply with seven annexures — sent to then Chief Minister Atishi.