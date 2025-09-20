Delhi airport says flights could get delayed to Europe amid cyberattacks

NEW DELHI: The operator of the Delhi Indira Gandhi airport on Saturday night put out an advisory that flights from Delhi to Europe and in the return direction may experience disruptions due to cyberattacks. Cyber attacks are presently impacting European airports, including London Heathrow, the advisory said.

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” it added.

Reports emanating from abroad said that a cyberattack on Collins Airspace, a provider of check-in and boarding systems, has caused major disruptions at the three major European airports of London’s Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin.