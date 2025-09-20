Delhi HC pulls up DUSU candidates over victory processions

NEW DELHI: Soon after the announcement of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results on Friday, the Delhi High Court issued notices to seven candidates, including newly elected president Aryan Mann and secretary Kunal Chaudhary, over alleged violations of its order banning victory processions.

The court had earlier directed on September 17 that no celebrations or processions be held after the results were declared. However, based on news reports and video footage aired by two television channels, the court noted that some candidates may have disregarded this directive.

The news channels have now been added as parties to the case and asked to preserve and submit footage covering the DUSU elections from September 10 to 19.

All seven candidates had already received show-cause notices from Delhi University for violations of the election code. They have denied all allegations.