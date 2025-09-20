Garlands & ‘Dil Chori’: ABVP seizes mandate

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University campus witnessed a quieter yet poignant victory celebration on Friday as newly

elected DUSU president Aryan Maan and his fellow ABVP leaders were carried on the shoulders of jubilant supporters, their necks weighed down by heavy garlands of marigolds.

With victory processions banned, the scene unfolded in a subdued, almost ceremonial manner. The procession ended at the Vivekananda statue, where the traditional victory photograph was captured.

In stark contrast to the chaotic rallies of previous years, this year’s celebration was marked by the absence of blaring dhols and scattered flyers. Instead, the air was filled with the unfiltered roar of student voices, echoing the ABVP’s stronghold on the campus.

The campus, which had buzzed with accusations of ‘vote chori’ in the days leading up to the election, now resonated with a different chant: ‘dil chori’. ABVP turned the controversy into a badge of pride, declaring that it hadn’t stolen votes, but rather won the “hearts” of students. Aryan Maan, who secured 28,841 votes out of 59,882 polled,

addressed the media after the results, saying, “NSUI’s accusations of vote chori were nothing but political tactics. Our victory proves that instead of stealing votes, we have won the hearts of DU students.”

The celebrations continued with a brief media interaction at the ABVP office in ITO, where newly elected members gave victory speeches. Deepika Jha, a member of the newly formed DUSU team, assured students, “We’ll be there for you, anytime, even at midnight.”

The victory was widely celebrated, with senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Rekha Gupta, posting congratulatory messages on social media, calling the win a victory for youth and patriotism.